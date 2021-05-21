US Markets

Alpha Bank hires JPMorgan, Goldman on plan to boost capital by 800 mln euros

Contributor
George Georgiopoulos Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Alpha Bank, one of Greece's four largest lenders, said on Friday it had hired JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs as advisers on a plan to boost capital by about 800 million euros ($978.16 million) to fund its growth plan.

Adds details, bank comment

ATHENS, May 21 (Reuters) - Alpha Bank ACBr.AT, one of Greece's four largest lenders, said on Friday it had hired JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs as advisers on a plan to boost capital by about 800 million euros ($978.16 million) to fund its growth plan.

"The proposed capital raising seeks to take advantage of favourable market conditions and its strong financial position," the bank said in a bourse filing.

The bank said it views prospects for the Greek economy as "especially positive" and wants to support the government's efforts to boost economic growth and attract foreign investment.

Alpha's shares were down 28% to 0.88 euros on the Athens stock exchange.

Separately, sources told Reuters that Italian payments group Nexi NEXII.MI is in talks with Alpha Bank to take a stake in the Greek bank's retailers' payment business.

Alpha Bank, 11%-owned by the country's bank rescue fund HFSF, reported a net profit of 103.7 million euros last year versus net earnings of 105.3 million euros in 2019.

($1 = 0.8179 euros)

Italy's Nexi in talks to buy stake in Alpha Bank's payment business - sources

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((george.georgiopoulos@thomsonreuters.com; +30210 337 6437; Reuters Messaging: george.georgiopoulos.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    1 day ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular