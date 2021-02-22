Alpha Bank finalises Galaxy deal with Davidson Kempner

ATHENS, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Alpha Bank ACBr.AT, one of Greece's four largest banks, said on Monday it entered into a definitive agreement with Davidson Kempner to sell a 10.8 billion euro ($13.09 billion) portfolio of impaired loans and 80% of loan servicer Cepal Holdings.

The sale of the portfolio, known as Galaxy, will be the second-largest rated securitisation of so-called non-performing exposures (NPEs) in Europe, reducing Alpha Bank's NPE and NPL ratios in Greece to 24% and 13% respectively.

