Alpha Bank completes senior preferred note issue

Alpha Bank, one of Greece's four largest lenders, said on Friday it completed an issue of senior preferred notes, raising 400 million euros ($392 million).

"Following two highly successful senior preferred bond issues in 2021 amounting to 900 million euros in total, today Alpha Bank concluded a further 400 million euro senior preferred bond issuance," the bank said.

The two-year senior preferred note, callable in the second year and with a 7.0% coupon, was priced to yield 7.25%. It will cover the bank's MREL (minimum required eligible liabilities) requirements.

Alpha Bank said its MREL ratio stood at 19.5% in the second quarter.

Institutional investors bought 55% of the issue, with wealth managers covering 20% and asset managers absorbing 12%.

Morgan Stanley was the sole bookrunner on the note issue.

($1 = 1.0208 euros)

