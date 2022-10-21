Alpha Bank completes senior preferred note issue

ATHENS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Alpha Bank ACBr.AT, one of Greece's four largest lenders, said on Friday it completed an issue of senior preferred notes, raising 400 million euros ($392 million).

"Following two highly successful senior preferred bond issues in 2021 amounting to 900 million euros in total, today Alpha Bank concluded a further 400 million euro senior preferred bond issuance," the bank said.

The two-year senior preferred note, callable in the second year and with a 7.0% coupon, was priced to yield 7.25%. It will cover the bank's MREL (minimum required eligible liabilities) requirements.

Alpha Bank said its MREL ratio stood at 19.5% in the second quarter.

Institutional investors bought 55% of the issue, with wealth managers covering 20% and asset managers absorbing 12%.

Morgan Stanley was the sole bookrunner on the note issue.

($1 = 1.0208 euros)

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by David Evans)

((george.georgiopoulos@thomsonreuters.com; +30210 337 6437; Reuters Messaging: george.georgiopoulos.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.