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Alpha And Omega Semiconductor Shares Rise 11% Over New OSAT Facility In India

April 14, 2026 — 09:59 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL) is rising 11 percent during Tuesday morning trading after expanding its global manufacturing footprint with the official inauguration of Kaynes Semicon's state-of-the-art OSAT facility in Sanand, Gujarat.

The company's shares are currently trading at $30.42 on the Nasdaq, up 11.34 percent. The stock opened at $27.73 and has climbed as high as $30.89 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $15.90 to $33.01.

This milestone initiates high-volume production, aligning AOS' premier power semiconductor expertise with the strategic objectives of the India Semiconductor Mission.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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