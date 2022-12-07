Alpha And Omega Semiconductor Promotes Stephen Chang To President

(RTTNews) - Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL) said that it promoted Stephen Chang, currently Executive Vice President of Product Line Management, to President, effective January 1, 2021.

The company also announced that Yueh-se Ho will retire as Chief Operating Officer, effective January 1, 2021. Dr. Ho is a co-founder of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and has served in a number of leadership positions since AOS's inception during his career. Dr. Ho will continue to serve as a member of the Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Board of Directors.

