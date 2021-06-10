Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Alpha and Omega Semiconductor's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of March 2021 Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had US$134.1m of debt, an increase on US$107.0m, over one year. But on the other hand it also has US$192.1m in cash, leading to a US$58.0m net cash position.

How Strong Is Alpha and Omega Semiconductor's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:AOSL Debt to Equity History June 10th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had liabilities of US$211.9m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$175.7m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had US$192.1m in cash and US$35.4m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$160.1m.

This deficit isn't so bad because Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is worth US$788.5m, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Although Alpha and Omega Semiconductor made a loss at the EBIT level, last year, it was also good to see that it generated US$40m in EBIT over the last twelve months. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Alpha and Omega Semiconductor's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last year, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.

Summing up

While Alpha and Omega Semiconductor does have more liabilities than liquid assets, it also has net cash of US$58.0m. The cherry on top was that in converted 176% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$71m. So is Alpha and Omega Semiconductor's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example - Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

