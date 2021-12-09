Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Alpha and Omega Semiconductor's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had US$133.9m of debt, at September 2021, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$252.5m in cash, so it actually has US$118.5m net cash.

NasdaqGS:AOSL Debt to Equity History December 9th 2021

How Healthy Is Alpha and Omega Semiconductor's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had liabilities of US$257.1m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$192.6m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$252.5m in cash and US$44.1m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$153.1m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Of course, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a market capitalization of US$1.42b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Although Alpha and Omega Semiconductor made a loss at the EBIT level, last year, it was also good to see that it generated US$79m in EBIT over the last twelve months. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Alpha and Omega Semiconductor's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last year, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.

Summing up

While Alpha and Omega Semiconductor does have more liabilities than liquid assets, it also has net cash of US$118.5m. The cherry on top was that in converted 144% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$113m. So we don't think Alpha and Omega Semiconductor's use of debt is risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Be aware that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

