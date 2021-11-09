Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited's (NASDAQ:AOSL) Stock Is Going Strong: Is the Market Following Fundamentals?

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 64% over the last three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Alpha and Omega Semiconductor's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is:

13% = US$69m ÷ US$542m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.13 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor's Earnings Growth And 13% ROE

At first glance, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor seems to have a decent ROE. Even so, when compared with the average industry ROE of 17%, we aren't very excited. Still, we can see that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has seen a remarkable net income growth of 35% over the past five years. We believe that there might be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place. However, not to forget, the company does have a decent ROE to begin with, just that it is lower than the industry average. So this also does lend some color to the high earnings growth seen by the company.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 16% in the same period, which is great to see.

NasdaqGS:AOSL Past Earnings Growth November 9th 2021

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Alpha and Omega Semiconductor's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Given that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Alpha and Omega Semiconductor's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company has seen significant growth in its earnings backed by a respectable ROE and a high reinvestment rate. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

