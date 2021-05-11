Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Stock's Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Decent: Will The Market Correct The Share Price In The Future?

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) has had a rough three months with its share price down 18%. But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Alpha and Omega Semiconductor's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is:

7.1% = US$34m ÷ US$487m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.07 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor's Earnings Growth And 7.1% ROE

At first glance, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor's ROE doesn't look very promising. A quick further study shows that the company's ROE doesn't compare favorably to the industry average of 14% either. However, the moderate 12% net income growth seen by Alpha and Omega Semiconductor over the past five years is definitely a positive. So, there might be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

As a next step, we compared Alpha and Omega Semiconductor's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 14% in the same period.

NasdaqGS:AOSL Past Earnings Growth May 11th 2021

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is AOSL fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has some positive attributes. Even in spite of the low rate of return, the company has posted impressive earnings growth as a result of reinvesting heavily into its business. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

