An Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Insider Sold Nearly 5,000 Company Shares. What Does That Mean for Investors?

Key Points

Bing Xue sold 4,916 shares of Common Stock for a transaction value of ~$231,000 on June 16, 2026.

After this transaction, Xue's Common Stock holdings totaled 123,660 shares.

The sale was executed from directly-held stock. There were no gifts, withholdings, or indirect entity participation in this filing.

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Bing Xue, Executive Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Business Development at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL), reported the sale of 4,916 shares of Common Stock for ~$231,000 on June 16, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 4,916 Transaction value $231,494 Post-transaction shares (direct) 123,660 shares Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $5.8 million

Transaction and post-transaction values based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($47.09).

Key questions

How does this sale compare to Xue’s historical trade size and cadence?

This 4,916-share sale matches the maximum sell size seen in the recent period, with the average sell trade over the last 17 transactions at ~2,931 shares; the larger size is consistent with capacity constraints at the end of the trading window.

This 4,916-share sale matches the maximum sell size seen in the recent period, with the average sell trade over the last 17 transactions at ~2,931 shares; the larger size is consistent with capacity constraints at the end of the trading window. Did the transaction impact Xue’s total economic exposure to Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited?

Bing Xue maintains economic exposure through 123,660 shares, which are a mix of stock purchases, unvested options and awards, as of June 17, 2026.

Bing Xue maintains economic exposure through 123,660 shares, which are a mix of stock purchases, unvested options and awards, as of June 17, 2026. What was the context of the sale in relation to Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited’s stock price performance?

The transaction occurred as the stock was priced at $47.09 at the open on June 16, 2026, with shares up 99.17% over the prior year, suggesting the sale captured gains during a period of material share price appreciation.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-06-16) $45.17 Revenue (TTM) $685.04 million Net income (TTM) ($106.26 million) 1-year price change 99.17%

* 1-year price change calculated using June 16th, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor designs and supplies power semiconductor solutions, including MOSFETs, IGBTs, power ICs, and transient voltage suppressors for applications in computing, consumer electronics, communications, and industrial sectors.

It generates revenue through the sale of proprietary semiconductor components and integrated circuits to OEMs and electronics manufacturers globally.

Primary customer base includes manufacturers of smartphones, laptops, servers, data centers, industrial equipment, and consumer electronics across North America and Asia.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited is a global provider of advanced power semiconductor products, serving a diverse set of end markets with a focus on high-performance and energy-efficient solutions.

The company leverages proprietary technology and an international footprint to address the needs of both established and emerging electronics manufacturers. Its competitive edge lies in its broad product portfolio and ability to deliver specialized components for demanding applications in computing, industrial, and consumer sectors.

What this transaction means for investors

Alpha and Omega EVP Bing Xue’s June 16 sale of company shares came soon after the stock had reached a 52-week high of $54.34 on June 3. While his disposition would be understandable given the share price increase, Xue’s sale was a non-discretionary transaction.

It was part of a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted back in August of 2025. Such plans are often implemented by insiders to avoid accusations of trading based on insider information. Consequently, Xue’s sale is not a cause for investor concern.

Moreover, he retained 123,660 shares after the transaction. These are a mix of shares acquired through the company’s stock purchase plan and unvested restricted stock units and other equity awards. Hence, Xue maintains a sizable stake in Alpha and Omega.

The stock is up thanks to investor excitement over artificial intelligence. Alpha and Omega’s products are used by data centers that house AI, and with the growth in that sector, the company’s sales are expected to rise. So far, that hasn’t been the case. In Alpha and Omega’s fiscal third quarter ended March 31, revenue dropped to $163.8 million from the prior year’s $164.6 million.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.