Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) closed at $37.53 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.05% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.04%.

Coming into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained 10.28% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 13.84%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.55%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Alpha and Omega Semiconductor as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 10, 2022. On that day, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is projected to report earnings of $0.86 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 9.47%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $190 million, up 7.16% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.14. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.15.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 140, putting it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.