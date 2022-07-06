Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) closed at $30.43 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.65% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.36%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.23%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 28.55% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.98% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.59% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Alpha and Omega Semiconductor as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor to post earnings of $0.86 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 9.47%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $190 million, up 7.16% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.64. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.38, so we one might conclude that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

