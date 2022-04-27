Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) closed the most recent trading day at $41.74, moving -0.43% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.21%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.01%.

Coming into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 35.8% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 13.55%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.08%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Alpha and Omega Semiconductor as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 5, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor to post earnings of $1.18 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 53.25%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $194 million, up 14.65% from the prior-year quarter.

AOSL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.60 per share and revenue of $772.7 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +57% and +17.63%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Alpha and Omega Semiconductor's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.11. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.7.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 145, which puts it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.