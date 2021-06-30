Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) closed the most recent trading day at $30.39, moving -0.62% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%.

Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 7.05% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.16% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AOSL as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect AOSL to post earnings of $0.75 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 158.62%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $170 million, up 38.89% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.72 per share and revenue of $649.6 million, which would represent changes of +209.09% and +39.73%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AOSL. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. AOSL currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note AOSL's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.26. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.75.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

