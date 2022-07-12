Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) Stock Moves -0.63%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) closed at $32.92, marking a -0.63% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.92% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.62%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.05%.

Coming into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 6.44% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 0.73%, while the S&P 500 lost 1%.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is projected to report earnings of $0.86 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 9.47%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $190 million, up 7.16% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.18. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.47, so we one might conclude that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 132, putting it in the bottom 48% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.