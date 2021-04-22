Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) Stock Moves -0.23%: What You Should Know

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) closed at $30.30 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.23% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.92%.

Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 10.09% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 9.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.83% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AOSL as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 5, 2021. On that day, AOSL is projected to report earnings of $0.55 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 400%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $157 million, up 46.93% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.35 per share and revenue of $628.45 million. These totals would mark changes of +167.05% and +35.18%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AOSL. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. AOSL currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, AOSL is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.13. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.4, so we one might conclude that AOSL is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL): Free Stock Analysis Report



