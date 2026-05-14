Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) Price Target Increased by 54.17% to 37.74

The average one-year price target for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NasdaqGS:AOSL) has been revised to $37.74 / share. This is an increase of 54.17% from the prior estimate of $24.48 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $39.90 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.26% from the latest reported closing price of $41.59 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 182 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor. This is an decrease of 175 owner(s) or 49.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AOSL is 0.09%, an increase of 18.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.44% to 21,538K shares. The put/call ratio of AOSL is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 1,169K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 1,051K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 611K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 607K shares , representing an increase of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AOSL by 31.05% over the last quarter.

Weber Capital Management holds 542K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 547K shares , representing a decrease of 0.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AOSL by 17.26% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 518K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 474K shares , representing an increase of 8.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AOSL by 19.02% over the last quarter.

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