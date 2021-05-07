Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) closed at $30.38 in the latest trading session, marking a +4.01% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.74% gain on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 16.18% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.21% in that time.

In that report, analysts expect AOSL to post earnings of $0.60 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 106.9%.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.35 per share and revenue of $628.45 million. These totals would mark changes of +167.05% and +35.18%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AOSL. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. AOSL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, AOSL is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.46. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.07, so we one might conclude that AOSL is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

