Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) closed the most recent trading day at $28.33, moving +1.8% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.4%.

Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 9.05% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.26% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.07% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AOSL as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.75, up 158.62% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $170 million, up 38.89% from the year-ago period.

AOSL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.72 per share and revenue of $649.6 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +209.09% and +39.73%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AOSL. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. AOSL currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, AOSL currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.25. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.79.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.