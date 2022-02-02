Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) closed at $46.84 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.02% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.94% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.63%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.55%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chipmaker had lost 23.07% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 7.56% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.63% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Alpha and Omega Semiconductor as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 7, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor to post earnings of $1.05 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 61.54%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $188 million, up 18.37% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.08 per share and revenue of $747.25 million, which would represent changes of +39.25% and +13.75%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.49 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.12.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.3% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.