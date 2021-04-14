Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) closed at $32.38, marking a +0.09% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chipmaker had lost 11.03% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 9.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.07% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AOSL as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 5, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.55, up 400% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $157 million, up 46.93% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.35 per share and revenue of $628.45 million. These totals would mark changes of +167.05% and +35.18%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AOSL should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. AOSL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that AOSL has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.8 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.16.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.