Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) closed at $60.56, marking a +0.07% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.26%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.04%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chipmaker had gained 17.51% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.82% in that time.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor to post earnings of $1.05 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 61.54%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $188 million, up 18.37% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.08 per share and revenue of $747.25 million. These totals would mark changes of +39.25% and +13.75%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.85 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.37.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

