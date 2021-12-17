Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) closed at $50.56 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.28% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.03%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.48%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chipmaker had gained 13.1% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.42% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.62% in that time.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.05, up 61.54% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $188 million, up 18.37% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.08 per share and revenue of $747.25 million, which would represent changes of +39.25% and +13.75%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.37. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.46.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.