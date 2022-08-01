Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) closed at $41.88 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.31% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained 39.47% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.35% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Alpha and Omega Semiconductor as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 10, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.86, down 9.47% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $190 million, up 7.16% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Alpha and Omega Semiconductor's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.1. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.64.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

