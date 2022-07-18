Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) closed at $34.54, marking a -1.65% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.84%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.69%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Coming into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained 6.01% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.72%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.02%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Alpha and Omega Semiconductor as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 10, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.86, down 9.47% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $190 million, up 7.16% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.61. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.05.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 133, which puts it in the bottom 48% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

