Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) closed at $46.21 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.6% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.06% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.72%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.47%.

Coming into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 26.31% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 4.23%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.17%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Alpha and Omega Semiconductor as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 5, 2022. On that day, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is projected to report earnings of $1.18 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 53.25%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $194 million, up 14.65% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.60 per share and revenue of $772.7 million, which would represent changes of +57% and +17.63%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.21. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.61.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

