Alpha and Omega (AOSL) Unveils Compact MOSFET for DC-DC Usage

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor AOSL recently launched the cutting-edge AONG36322 XSPairFET solution, compactly designed for “space-constrained” DC-DC applications.



The AONG36322 is uniquely designed, comprising two 30V MOSFETs arranged in a half-bridge configuration within an asymmetric DFN3.5x5 XSPairFET package. This design helps save space by up to 60% compared to the existing DFN5x6 solution, highlighted AOSL. The reduction in PCB footprint simplifies the DC-DC architecture, leading to enhanced efficiency, thereby making it suitable for compact applications like point-of-load computing, USB hubs and power banks.



It has maximum on-resistance values of 4.5 mOhms for the high-side MOSFET and 1.3 mOhms for the low-side MOSFET. The low side is paired with a direct source connection to the PCB's exposed pad to ensure optimal heat management. One of the major plus points of the modern AONG36322 package design is that it minimizes parasitic inductance, which substantially lowers switch node ringing.



The AONG36322 is readily available in production quantities with a lead time of 16 weeks. The unit price in 1,000-piece quantities is 91.5 cents, which seems to be a competitive and affordable option for tech developers and manufacturers.



Headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA, AOSL is a semiconductor company known for its wide array of power semiconductor products such as Power MOSFET, SiC, IGBT, IPM, TVS, HV Gate Drivers, Power IC and Digital Power products. By integrating discrete and IC semiconductor process technology, product design and advanced packaging expertise, the company consistently delivers high-performance power management solutions.



For the quarter ended March 2024, AOSL reported revenues of $150.1 million, up 13.2 % year over year. The uptick was driven by its rich product portfolio and Tier 1 customer base. For the current quarter ending in June, Alpha and Omega foresees revenues to be roughly $160 million (+/- $10 million).



In the last reported quarter, it incurred a quarterly loss of 4 cents per share, which was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of loss by 71.43%. The bottom line improved 81% year over year.



AOSL currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The stock has lost 0.3% in the past year against the sub-industry’s growth of 62.6%.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Key Picks

Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience.



Arista has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 15.7% and delivered an earnings surprise of 15.4%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Ubiquiti Inc. UI, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, is a key pick in the broader industry. Headquartered in New York, it offers a comprehensive portfolio of networking products and solutions for service providers and enterprises at disruptive prices.



UI boasts a proprietary network communication platform that is well-equipped to meet end-market customer needs. In addition, it is committed to reducing operational costs by using a self-sustaining mechanism for rapid product support and dissemination of information by leveraging the strength of the Ubiquiti Community.



NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, is another key pick in the broader industry. It is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit, or GPU. Over the years, NVDA’s focus has evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that now support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.

