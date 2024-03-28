Alpha and Omega (AOSL) Unveils Advanced XSPairFET MOSFET

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor AOSL recently unveiled AONZ66412 XSPairFET MOSFET for Buck-Boost converters in USB PD 3.1 Extended Power Range (EPR) applications.



The USB PD 3.1 standard has set the stage for devices to handle higher power levels, up to 240W. The XSPairFET by AOS is engineered precisely to support a common high-power range of up to 140W at 28V, with two 40V N-Channel MOSFETs in a half-bridge configuration in a symmetric XSPairFET 5mmx6mm package.



The state-of-the-art solution is specifically designed to replace two single DFN5x6 MOSFETs, which scales down and streamlines the PCB area to enhance the efficiency of the design. With these advantages, AONZ66412 is perfect for buck-boost converters in Type-C USB 3.1 EPR applications, such as power bank designs, notebooks and USB hubs.



By pushing the boundaries of power density and efficiency, AOSL is enabling manufacturers to create more powerful and energy-efficient products that cater to the evolving needs of its core consumers. The introduction of the XSPairFET component fosters AOSL’s commitment to innovation and development.



The model AONZ66412 is available in production quantities with a lead time of 16 weeks. The unit price in 1,000-piece quantities is $1.56.



Based in Sunnyvale, CA, AOSL is a semiconductor company that designs, develops and markets a wide range of power semiconductors worldwide. It boasts a robust portfolio of Power MOSFET, SiC, IGBT, IPM, TVS, HV Gate Drivers, Power IC and Digital Power products.



In the last reported quarter, AOSL registered net sales of $165.3 million, meeting the Zacks Consensus Estimate. For the current quarter ending in March, Alpha and Omega foresees revenues in the band of $140 million to $160 million.



AOSL currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of AOSL have lost 17.7% in the past year against the sub-industry’s growth of 81.2%.



NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 20.18%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 13.41%.



NVDA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit. Over the years, the company’s focus evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.



Pinterest PINS, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 37.42%. In the last reported quarter, PINS delivered an earnings surprise of 3.92%.



The company is increasingly establishing a unique value proposition to advertisers that could provide a competitive advantage in the long haul. Through various innovations, it continues to dramatically improve the advertising platform, which presently appears to be one of the best ad platforms for consumer discretionary brands looking for new ways to reach customers and stretch smaller ad budgets.



AudioCodes Ltd. AUDC currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 24.8%. It delivered an earnings surprise of 20.1%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Headquartered in Lod, Israel, AudioCodes offers advanced communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It provides a broad range of innovative products, solutions and services that are used by large multinational enterprises and leading tier-1 operators around the world.

