Alpha and Omega (AOSL) Stock Jumps 6.3%: Will It Continue to Soar?

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) shares soared 6.3% in the last trading session to close at $33.61. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 9.2% gain over the past four weeks.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor extended its rally, driven by its strengthening momentum across new gaming systems and PC graphics card platforms. Moreover, increasing uptake of gaming applications as well as robust DrMOS and digital power solutions are benefiting the company’s graphics card business. This remains a major positive.



Further, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s expanding manufacturing capacity is a tailwind. Ramping up capacity at the company’s JV fab in Chongqing is helping it in gaining traction among large-scale customers.

This chipmaker is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.95 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +72.7%. Revenues are expected to be $180 million, up 18.8% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Alpha and Omega, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on AOSL going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

