Alpha and Omega (AOSL) Launches Two Super Junction MOSFETs

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor AOSL have introduced two cutting-edge αMOS5 600V FRD Super Junction MOSFETs. The AOK095A60FD and AOTF125A60FDL are priced at $3.75 and $3.22, respectively, with a lead time of 16 weeks.

The new and advanced devices are part of AOSL's array of discrete power devices that cater to various sectors like servers, workstations, telecom rectifiers, solar inverters, EV charging, motor drives, and industrial power applications. The αMOS5 specifically stands out for its efficiency and density, which address the rising needs of power supply and solar inverter systems.

The challenges in designing mid-high power switched-mode power supplies and solar inverter systems revolve around enhancing efficiency and density, reducing system costs, and ensuring robustness. AOS's High Voltage Super Junction MOSFETs are favored in several topologies due to their ability to handle demanding scenarios effectively.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited Price and Consensus

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited price-consensus-chart | Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited Quote

The αMOS5 FRD FETs boast a robust design that is specifically equipped to manage challenging commutation scenarios and ensure reliability during abnormal operations like short-circuits or start-up transients. AOSL aims to cater to the rising trend of energy storage-ready inverters and the growing use of high-voltage batteries in AC-coupled systems.

Per a report from Allied Market Research, the global battery storage inverter market size was valued at $2.8 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $6.5 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 8.8% from 2023 to 2032. The industry is likely to benefit from increasing adoption of renewable energy sources like solar and wind, added the report.

AOSL is engaged in designing, developing and supplying a broad range of power semiconductors globally, including a portfolio of Power MOSFET and Power IC products. The company continues to benefit from growth in product and technology roadmaps, enhanced manufacturing capability, and deepening customer relationships.

AOSL currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of AOSL have lost 5.5% in the past year against the sub-industry’s growth of 85.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks worth considering in the broader technology space are Blackbaud BLKB, NETGEAR NTGR and Watts Water Technologies WTS. NETGEAR sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while Blackbaud and Watts Water Technologies carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Blackbaud’s 2023 earnings per share (EPS) has inched up 1.8% in the past 60 days to $3.86. BLKB’s long-term earnings growth rate is 23.4%.



Blackbaud’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 10.6%. Shares of BLKB have gained 52% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 is pegged at a loss of 9 cents per share for NETGEAR, which remained unchanged in the past 30 days.

NTGR’s earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters while missing once. The average surprise was 127.5%. Shares of NTGR lost 17% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Watts Water Technologies 2023 EPS has improved 3.9% in the past 60 days to $8.08.

WTS’ earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 11.8%. Shares of WTS have soared 41% in the past year.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services likeSurprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NETGEAR, Inc. (NTGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.