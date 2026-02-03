Alpargatas S.A. - Preferred Stock (BOVESPA:ALPA4) Price Target Increased by 10.63% to 15.04

The average one-year price target for Alpargatas S.A. - Preferred Stock (BOVESPA:ALPA4) has been revised to R$15.04 / share. This is an increase of 10.63% from the prior estimate of R$13.60 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of R$11.62 to a high of R$21.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.66% from the latest reported closing price of R$14.80 / share.

Alpargatas S.A. - Preferred Stock Maintains 22.28% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 22.28%.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 6.50% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alpargatas S.A. - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 26.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALPA4 is 0.03%, an increase of 44.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 28.57% to 8,154K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,541K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,934K shares , representing a decrease of 15.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALPA4 by 10.07% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,331K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,240K shares , representing a decrease of 39.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALPA4 by 21.59% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 790K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 501K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 756K shares , representing a decrease of 50.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALPA4 by 30.37% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 366K shares. No change in the last quarter.

