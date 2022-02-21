Alpargatas reports fire in Brazil footwear factory, no casualties

SAO PAULO, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Brazil footwear company Alpargatas SA ALPA4.SA said that one of its factories caught fire early on Monday but no casualties were reported, according to a securities filing.

The company said the fire had no significant impact on the Santa Rita plant in the northeastern state of Paraiba, which accounts for less than 3% of its annual production by volume.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo Editing by Brad Haynes)

