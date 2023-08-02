Alpargatas (B3:ALPA4) Price Target Decreased by 22.24% to 10.07

The average one-year price target for Alpargatas (B3:ALPA4) has been revised to 10.07 / share. This is an decrease of 22.24% from the prior estimate of 12.95 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.09 to a high of 11.02 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.80% from the latest reported closing price of 9.52 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alpargatas. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALPA4 is 0.07%, an increase of 38.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.34% to 14,186K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,243K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,065K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TEMGX - Templeton Global Smaller Companies Fund holds 2,585K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 2,258K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 460K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.