Alpargatas (B3:ALPA4) Price Target Decreased by 14.38% to 13.36

The average one-year price target for Alpargatas (B3:ALPA4) has been revised to 13.36 / share. This is an decrease of 14.38% from the prior estimate of 15.61 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.10 to a high of 21.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 43.22% from the latest reported closing price of 9.33 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alpargatas. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALPA4 is 0.07%, an increase of 9.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.36% to 13,916K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,243K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,155K shares, representing an increase of 2.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALPA4 by 46.80% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,065K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TEMGX - Templeton Global Smaller Companies Fund holds 2,585K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 2,258K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,063K shares, representing an increase of 8.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALPA4 by 41.04% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 460K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

