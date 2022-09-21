Alnylam's (ALNY) Rare Disease Drug Amvuttra Gets EC Nod

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ALNY announced that the European Commission (EC) has granted marketing authorization to its RNAi therapeutic Amvuttra (vutrisiran) for the treatment of hereditary transthyretin-mediated (hATTR) amyloidosis in adult patients with stage 1 or stage 2 polyneuropathy.

The EC nod was based on positive 18-month data from the phase III HELIOS-A study that evaluated Amvuttra for the given indication.

Data from the same showed that treatment with Amvuttra significantly improved the signs and symptoms of hATTR amyloidosis, with more than 50% of the patients experiencing halting or reversal of their polyneuropathy manifestations.

The approval in Europe was expected as the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use adopted a positive opinion recommending the approval for Amvuttra in July 2022.

The FDA approved Amvuttra in June for the treatment of adult patients with polyneuropathy of hATTR amyloidosis. hATTR is an inherited disease, often proved to be fatal, caused by mutations in the TTR gene.

Amvuttra is approved as a subcutaneous injection to be administered once every three months (quarterly) for the given indication.

Both the FDA and the EMA granted Orphan Drug designation to vutrisiran for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

Regulatory applications seeking approval for vutrisiran to address a similar indication are also under review in Japan and Brazil.

Investors must note that Alnylam’s marketed product Onpattr, is already approved for treating polyneuropathy of hATTR amyloidosis. The injection recorded sales of $290.4 million in the first six months of 2022, up around 34.5% year over year, driven by new patient demand.

