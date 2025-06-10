Alnylam Wins EC Nod for Label Expansion of Amvuttra for ATTR-CM

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ALNY announced that the European Commission (EC) has approved a label expansion of its RNAi therapeutic Amvuttra.

The EC has now approved Amvuttra for the treatment of wild-type or hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adult patients with cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM).

The drug is already approved in the EU for the treatment of hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adult patients with stage 1 or stage 2 polyneuropathy (hATTR-PN).

More on ALNY’s Amvuttra Label Expansion

The EC’s approval was based on positive data from the late-stage HELIOS-B study, wherein Amvuttra met all 10 pre-specified primary and secondary endpoints across both the overall and monotherapy populations.

Results showed statistically significant reductions in all-cause mortality and recurrent cardiovascular events, as well as major improvements in functional capacity (6-minute walk test), health status and quality of life (Kansas City Cardiomyopathy Questionnaire), and heart failure symptoms and severity.

Importantly, the HELIOS-B trial enrolled a diverse, real-world population, many of whom were on standard-of-care therapies like tafamidis and SGLT2 inhibitors. The drug is administered quarterly via subcutaneous injection, which gives it an advantage over existing therapies like tafamidis that require daily oral dosing.

Amvuttra’s novel RNAi Mechanism delivers rapid knockdown of transthyretin (TTR), addressing the disease at its source. Per Alnylam, post this label expansion, Amvuttra has become the first and only RNAi therapeutic approved by the EC for the treatment of the cardiomyopathy manifestations of ATTR amyloidosis and hATTR-PN in adults.

The EC nod follows similar approvals in the United States and Brazil (earlier in 2025), expanding the global footprint of Amvuttra.

Amvuttra: A Key Drug in ALNY’s Arsenal

Last month, Alnylam reported better-than-expected first-quarter 2025 results, wherein both earnings and revenues beat estimates.

The year-over-year increase in revenues was fueled by growing Amvuttra sales as a result of increased patient demand. The recent label expansion of the drug for the ATTR-CM indication in the United States has further expanded the eligible patient population for the drug, which is expected to boost further sales in the quarters ahead. A nod in the EU for Amvuttra’s new indication should also boost sales.

Sales of other products, Givlaari and Oxlumo, are also contributing to the top line.

