Alnylam Unveils 'Alnylam 2030' Strategy To Drive Growth And Innovation

(RTTNews) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) announced its new five-year strategy, "Alnylam 2030." The plan is designed to scale the company's operations by achieving leadership in ATTR amyloidosis, driving long-term growth through sustainable innovation, and delivering strong financial results with discipline and agility. Alongside this announcement, Alnylam also reported preliminary fourth quarter and full-year 2025 global net product revenues for its portfolio, which includes AMVUTTRA, ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO.

"Alnylam 2030" builds on the company's 15-year track record of setting and meeting ambitious five-year goals. Its most recent initiative, Alnylam P5x25, was successfully completed with all targets either met or exceeded. The new strategy continues this legacy, focusing on scaling operations while advancing innovation and profitability.

By the end of 2030, Alnylam aims to achieve global leadership in TTR amyloidosis by building a durable franchise. This includes leading the TTR market in revenue both annually and cumulatively across the five-year period. The company also plans to launch its next-generation silencer, nucresiran, in polyneuropathy by 2028 and in cardiomyopathy by 2030.

Beyond TTR, Alnylam is committed to sustainable innovation. The company intends to deliver at least two new transformative medicines with blockbuster potential, expand its reach to 10 tissue types, and grow its clinical pipeline to more than 40 programs. Approximately 30% of revenues will be reinvested into non-GAAP R&D, including select external innovation opportunities.

Finally, Alnylam is focused on scaling with discipline and agility to ensure sustained, profitable growth. The company targets a total revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 25% through 2030 and expects to deliver a non-GAAP operating margin of around 30%.

Preliminary global net product revenues for AMVUTTRA and ONPATTRO for the fourth quarter were approximately $827 million and $32 million, respectively, together representing 151% total TTR growth compared to the fourth quarter 2024.

Preliminary global net product revenues for GIVLAARI and OXLUMO for the fourth quarter were approximately $87 million and $50 million, respectively, together representing 26% total Rare growth compared to the same quarter last year.

Alnylam announced full year 2026 combined net product revenue guidance for AMVUTTRA, ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI and OXLUMO of $4.900 billion to $5.300 billion, representing 71% growth compared to 2025 at the mid-point of the guidance range.

