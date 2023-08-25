Alnylam to appeal ruling on patents related to Moderna's COVID vaccines

Adds details on the appeal in paragraph 4,5,7, background in paragraph 2,3

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ALNY.O said on Friday it plans to appeal a ruling by the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware on two patents asserted against Moderna MRNA.O for the latter's COVID-19 vaccine Spikevax.

Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Alnylam sued both Moderna and Pfizer Inc PFE.N in Delaware last year, seeking royalties for the lipid nanoparticle (LNP) technology their vaccines use to deliver genetic material known as mRNA.

The cases are part of a wave of patent lawsuits that have been filed over technology used in the COVID-19 shots, including one filed by Moderna against Pfizer last year.

While Alnylam and Moderna have jointly agreed to final judgment over the non-infringement of two patents, Alnylam said it disagrees with the court's ruling.

Alnylam anticipates its second action against Moderna for infringement will move forward in the Delaware Court.

Moderna did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Delaware court's ruling did not impact the company's infringement contentions in its two separate suits against Pfizer, Alnylam said.

