Alnylam Sees FY Non-GAAP Operating Loss To Be Substantially Improved

(RTTNews) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) said that it expects its full year 2021 non-GAAP operating loss to be substantially improved relative to the prior year.

As of on December 31, 2021, Alnylam had preliminary cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of about $2.4 billion, compared to $1.9 billion at December 31, 2020.

The company reported 2021 preliminary global net product revenues of $662 million, representing a 83% annual growth compared to 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.