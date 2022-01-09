Markets
ALNY

Alnylam Sees FY Non-GAAP Operating Loss To Be Substantially Improved

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) said that it expects its full year 2021 non-GAAP operating loss to be substantially improved relative to the prior year.

As of on December 31, 2021, Alnylam had preliminary cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of about $2.4 billion, compared to $1.9 billion at December 31, 2020.

The company reported 2021 preliminary global net product revenues of $662 million, representing a 83% annual growth compared to 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ALNY

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular