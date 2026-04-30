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Alnylam Reports Q1 Net Profit As Product Revenue Surges; Stock Up 8% In Pre-Market

April 30, 2026 — 08:59 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(ALNY), an RNAi therapeutics company, on Thursday reported a net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2026, supported by a surge in revenue, driven by net product revenues.

Yvonne Greenstreet, CEO of Alnylam, said: "2026 is off to a strong start for Alnylam with the end of the first quarter marking one year since the U.S. launch of AMVUTTRA for ATTR-CM, and also representing a significant financial milestone with the achievement of over $1 billion in quarterly product revenues for the first time in our history."

For the three-month period to March 31, the drugmaker reported a net income of $205.991 million, compared with a net loss of $18.251 million in the same period last year. Net profit per share stood at $1.51 as against a net loss of $0.14 per share a year ago. Excluding items, earnings were $273.038 million, or $1.99 per share, compared with $37.941 billion, or $0.29 per share, last year.

Income from operations surged to $268.636 million from $18.077 million in the previous year.

Total revenue was $1.167 billion, up from $594.189 million in the previous year. Net product revenues jumped to $1.036 billion from $468.538 million last year. Revenue from AMVUTTRA was $889.931 million, higher than $309.992 million a year ago.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, Alnylam has reaffirmed total net product revenue guidance of $4.900 billion to $5.300 billion, up 64% to 77% from last year.

ALNY was up by 8.57% at $327 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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