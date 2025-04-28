Markets
ALNY

Alnylam Receives Positive CHMP Opinion For Vutrisiran

April 28, 2025 — 08:52 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency has adopted a positive opinion recommending approval of its RNAi therapeutic vutrisiran for the treatment of wild type or hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adult patients with cardiomyopathy. Vutrisiran is currently approved in the European Union under the brand name AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adult patients with stage 1 or stage 2 polyneuropathy.

Alnylam said it remains on track to proceed with additional global regulatory submissions for vutrisiran in 2025 and beyond.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ALNY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.