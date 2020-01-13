Alnylam Provides Preliminary Q4 Sales for Onpattro & Givlaari

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ALNY announced preliminary global net product revenues for Onpattro (patisiran) and Givlaari (givosiran) for the fourth quarter and updated on the products’ commercial launches. Onpattro is a first-of-its-kind RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated (hATTR) amyloidosis in adults. Givlaari is the second RNAi therapeutic from the company approved by the FDA for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria (AHP).

The preliminary net product revenues for Onpattro for the fourth quarter and 2019 were about $56 million and $166 million, respectively. By the end of 2019, more than 750 patients globally received commercial Onpattro and more than 1,000 patients worldwide, including those in clinical studies and the company’s global Expanded Access Program, were being treated with the drug. The company stated that Onpattro’s new patient growth was significant in the fourth quarter in the United States and the EU, with the trend expected to continue in 2020.

The preliminary net product revenues for Givlaari, which was approved by the FDA in November last year, were approximately $0.2 million, representing initial channel stocking. The drug was approved in the United States earlier than its approval date and the company stated that it saw strong initial interest from patients and physicians since the approval.

In 2020, the company expects to launch Onpattro and Givlaari in other countries. The company initiated a rolling submission of its new drug application (NDA) to the FDA for its third wholly-owned RNAi therapeutic, lumasiran, which is developed for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type I (PH1).

Further, the company expects to advance inclisiran, being evaluated to treat hypercholesterolemia, along with partner Novartis NVS and expects to file an NDA in 2020.

