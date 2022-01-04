Alnylam Promotes Akshay Vaishnaw As President

(RTTNews) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY), a RNAi therapeutics company, said on Tuesday that it has elevated Akshay Vaishnaw as its new President.

Vaishnaw has been serving the company since 2006 as Vice President, Clinical Research, serving as the President of R&D division.

In the new role, Vaishnaw will serve as the key scientific chief of the company and will advance the Alnylam's research and development strategy (R&D) which is focused on sustainable innovation.

