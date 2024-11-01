Alnylam price target raised to $329 from $295 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Gena Wang raised the firm’s price target on Alnylam (ALNY) to $329 from $295 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares following the Q3 report.
