Alnylam Presents Positive Results From KARDIA-2 Phase 2 Study Of Zilebesiran At ACC

(RTTNews) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) presented KARDIA-2 Phase 2 study results of zilebesiran for the treatment of hypertension at the 2024 American College of Cardiology (ACC) Annual Scientific Session.

The study met the primary endpoint showing that zilebesiran resulted in clinically significant additive, placebo-adjusted reductions in 24-hour mean systolic blood pressure (SBP) at Month 3 when Zilebesiran was added to a diuretic, calcium-channel blocker or angiotensin receptor blocker.

The company stated that the Zilebesiran demonstrated an encouraging safety and tolerability profile when added to standard of care antihypertensives and the study results support potential for biannual dosing of Zilebesiran.

Alnylam Pharma specified that full study results to be presented as a late-breaking clinical trial at the 2024 American College of Cardiology Annual Scientific Session on April 7.

Alnylam and Roche also announced the initiation of the KARDIA-3 Phase 2 study in adult patients with high cardiovascular risk and uncontrolled hypertension despite treatment with standard of care antihypertensive medications.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.