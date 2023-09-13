Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: FDA Committee To Review SNDA For Patisiran; Trading Halted

(RTTNews) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) said NASDAQ has halted trading of the company's common stock on Wednesday as the FDA Cardiovascular and Renal Drugs Advisory Committee is meeting to review the supplemental New Drug Application for patisiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic in development for the treatment of the cardiomyopathy of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis.

Patisiran is the established name for ONPATTRO, which is approved by the FDA for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary ATTR amyloidosis in adults.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals noted that the Advisory Committee meeting is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.