Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (XTRA:DUL) Price Target Increased by 98.03% to 401.92

The average one-year price target for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (XTRA:DUL) has been revised to 401,92 € / share. This is an increase of 98.03% from the prior estimate of 202,96 € dated July 30, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 205,45 € to a high of 515,86 € / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.78% from the latest reported closing price of 405,10 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,413 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 105 owner(s) or 8.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DUL is 0.47%, an increase of 5.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.29% to 169,862K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 16,805K shares representing 12.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,750K shares , representing an increase of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DUL by 8.70% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 10,181K shares representing 7.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,189K shares , representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DUL by 22.03% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 7,192K shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,155K shares , representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DUL by 11.77% over the last quarter.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals holds 4,444K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,281K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,418K shares , representing a decrease of 3.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DUL by 11.70% over the last quarter.

