Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. Q4 Loss Decreases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) revealed Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$137.87 million, or -$1.10 per share. This compares with -$207.49 million, or -$1.68 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$96.64 million or -$0.77 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$1.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 31.2% to $439.72 million from $335.04 million last year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$137.87 Mln. vs. -$207.49 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$1.10 vs. -$1.68 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$1.32 -Revenue (Q4): $439.72 Mln vs. $335.04 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.