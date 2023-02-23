Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. Q4 Loss Decreases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) announced Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$207.49 million, or -$1.68 per share. This compares with -$258.46 million, or -$2.16 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$171.52 million or -$1.39 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$1.90 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 29.6% to $335.03 million from $258.54 million last year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$207.49 Mln. vs. -$258.46 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$1.68 vs. -$2.16 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$1.90 -Revenue (Q4): $335.03 Mln vs. $258.54 Mln last year.

