Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY):

Earnings: -$258.46 million in Q4 vs. $243.54 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$2.16 in Q4 vs. -$2.09 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$203.01 million or -$1.69 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$1.54 per share Revenue: $258.64 million in Q4 vs. $163.56 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.